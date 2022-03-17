CoS' GH¢50K donation: What if Afia Schwar is making up the story just to brag? - NPP MP asks

CoS Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Afia Schwar

A Member of Parliament is asking Ghanaians to be measured in their critique of the Chief of Staff (CoS), Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, relative to viral reports that she made a donation towards Afia Schwarzenegger's father's funeral.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko, NPP MP for Akim Swedru believes it is important to give the CoS a fair hearing before people unduly crucify her.



In a Facebook post, dated March 14, he asked what will be of all the criticisms if it appeared that the comedienne was actually bragging about the said support she claims to have received.

"So what if the lady is making up the story just to brag will you have the courage to apologize to the office of the CoS? It’s always good to listen to all parties so you don’t wrongly press the trigger," his post read.



Background



Entertainment personality, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged recently that she had received monetary and material support from the CoS for her father's funeral.



According to her, the Chief of Staff gave her family GH¢50,000 not only for the funeral but also catered for transportation of her late father’s remains to Ghana.



Last month, the CoS was in the news relative to money doling when Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong alleged in an interview that Madam Frema Osei-Opare gave him an amount of 120,000 to pay into the account of absentee MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Although Kennedy Agyapong did not mention the currency, many reports suggest the amount was in the local currency.



He also alleged that the Chief of Staff facilitated chartering of a private jet flight for the MP to return for the E-Levy vote last December.



Her office has not commented on either allegation even though a group in the NPP have warned that such reports do not bode well for morale within the party.



