Coalesce for victory 2024 – Justin Kodua tells NPP supporters

CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Lawyer Justin Kodua

The Chief Executive Officer for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong has called on the rank and file of the Party to channel their energies towards promoting Party peace, unity, and harmony.

According to Lawyer Justin Kodua, it is importance to strengthen the foundation of the party in sustaining their vision to continue winning and urged those who will be contesting for various positions in the party to desist from actions that sought to ruin their electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 polls.



Speaking on OTEC FM’S afternoon political show dubbed ‘Dwabrem’ on Tuesday January, 4, 2022, the YEA CEO said the Government was working assiduously to accelerate socio-economic development across the country, hence, it behooved Party members to embrace unity and work harder to improve the lot of the people.



“As a democratic party, we must stand firm and commit ourselves to our common goal to build a new Ghana we all desire under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo.

Lawyer Justin Kodua who is aspiring General Secretary for ruling NPP urged party folks to bury their differences, saying the NPP government has a team that was solidly knitted together with a focus on pragmatic socio-economic policies and had stayed true to the people by delivering most of its promises.



“In every election, there will always be winners and losers and, therefore, we should be able to appreciate the fact that we are a Party with a common destiny. Let’s see it as such and stay united in the supreme interest of the NPP,” he told the sit in host, Isaac Osei Akoto Kanu.



He urged them to come together and dialogue on issues to help sustain the party and not just winning power.