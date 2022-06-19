Coalition for Media Reforms Africa calls for transparent GJA elections

Ghana Journalist Association

Source: CMRA

The Coalition for Media Reforms Africa (CMRA), has called on all media stakeholders, particularly members of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to exercise their oversight responsibility as watchdogs of society to ensure freedom, fairness and credibility in the upcoming elections of the Association.

The elections, which has been slated for Friday, June 24, 2022, would be held across the 16 regions of Ghana at various polling stations.



In the spirit of accountability, the Coalition "wish to put on record that it has noted some concerns raised by the various aspirants for the positions being contested, particularly on the dilemma of the voters register and hopes that such grievances will be addressed using the GJA's internal structures in accordance with the GJA’s Constitution (2004)."



"As a coalition with keen interest in media reforms in Africa, we urge all participating members of the GJA to show up in their numbers and vote for competent leadership that can contribute to structural internal reforms; and to elevate the status-quo of the GJA at National and Regional levels.

We owe it a duty as an Association to maintain the sanctity and dignity of the upcoming elections while deepening the country's democracy," it added.



The coalition commended aspirants, outgoing executives, elections dispute adjudication committee (EDAC), Election Committee (EC), and the Election Supervisory Committee (ESC) for rejuvenating the elections after stalled processes in 2021.