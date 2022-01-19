‘Coalition of Concerned Teachers funds are safe’ - NEC

NEC debunks rumpours of misappropriation of funds

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-Ghana) has assured members that their funds have not been misappropriated, as being circulated by others, who seek to tarnish the image of the Coalition.

The Council has asked members to disregard such misinformation as a forensic financial audit has been completed to remove doubts over the alleged GH₵6.5 million bad debts.



The President of CCT-Ghana, Mr. King Ali Awudu, who gave the assurance yesterday at a press conference in Accra, said that the“claim is incorrect, and borne either out of ignorance or intentional mischief.”



He said “Contrary to allegations circulated by a section of our members, in furtherance to their avowed stance at disturbing the peace of the Union, the finances of both CCT Ghana and CCT Fund have been externally audited from 2014 till date.”



Mr. Awudu, who is also the NEC Chairman, said “The last three years have seen CCT Fund organising annual general meetings (AGM) where the audited financial statements are read, discussed, approved, and adopted. The same applies to the NEC of CCT Ghana, approving and adopting the externally audited accounts of CCT Ghana.”

He said following a publication of the CCT fund accounts for the financial year of 2020, and the annual general meeting held at the UDS Campus in Tamale, it has come to the attention of the CCT Fund Board that portions of the accounts had been copied and being shared on social media platforms with many misinterpretations.



Mr. Awudu said “in particular, there is an audio in circulation that the 2020 accounts declared an amount of about GH₵6.5 million as bad debts. We cannot tell if the one who created the said audio was present at the AGM, and whether this interpretation is out of ignorance or mischief.



“We prefer the latter-Mischief! Indeed, such misinformation is bound to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our members. For this reason, the Board of Trustees wishes to assure all members and to state on record that, there are no bad debts,” he said.



Mr. Awudu explained that the GH₵6.5 million reported in the accounts as Account Receivables was an amount owed to the CCT Fund for loan repayment and contribution deductions for the months of November and December 2020 that were yet to hit the CCT Fund’s Account as at December 31, 2020.