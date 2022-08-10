Cocoa Farmers in Dormaa West receive subsidise fertilisers

DCE for Dormaa West and a farmer

Cocoa farmers in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region have received 45,000 bags of subsidised fertilisers.

The distribution of the subsidised fertilisers on August 9, 2022, was under the inspection of the District Chief Executive (DCE)for Dormaa West, Francis Kwadwo Oppong.



The distribution by government is the first batch of 80,000 bags of cocoa fertilizers expected to be distributed to farmers in the area.



The move forms part of the government's commitment to assisting cocoa farmers whilst improving yield at the same time.



Francis Kwadwo Opong urged cocoa farmers at Kojokumikrom one of the beneficiary communities to make good use of the subsidized fertilizers in order to boost their yield.



He appealed to the farmers not to sell the fertilizers but to use them for the intended purpose.

"These subsidised fertilisers are from the government to help boost yield so I am appealing to you to apply them on your farms accordingly and not to sell them so that we can rake the intended benefits".



He commended the government's intention of supplying 80,000 bags of fertilisers to farmers in the District which he says is a novelty.



Some of the farmers thanked the government for the intervention which they describe as timely.



Francis Kwadwo Oppong was accompanied on the exercise by Mr. Emmanuel Akuamoah Boateng, (Community Extension Agent, COCOBOD) Mr. Samuel Kambigs, ( CEA/ CODAPEC Coordinator), and some party sympathizers.