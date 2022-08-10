0
Menu
News

Cocoa Farmers in Dormaa West receive subsidise fertilisers

Dormaa Fertiliser DCE for Dormaa West and a farmer

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: Frank Hartmann

Cocoa farmers in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region have received 45,000 bags of subsidised fertilisers.

The distribution of the subsidised fertilisers on August 9, 2022, was under the inspection of the District Chief Executive (DCE)for Dormaa West, Francis Kwadwo Oppong.

The distribution by government is the first batch of 80,000 bags of cocoa fertilizers expected to be distributed to farmers in the area.

The move forms part of the government's commitment to assisting cocoa farmers whilst improving yield at the same time.

Francis Kwadwo Opong urged cocoa farmers at Kojokumikrom one of the beneficiary communities to make good use of the subsidized fertilizers in order to boost their yield.

He appealed to the farmers not to sell the fertilizers but to use them for the intended purpose.

"These subsidised fertilisers are from the government to help boost yield so I am appealing to you to apply them on your farms accordingly and not to sell them so that we can rake the intended benefits".

He commended the government's intention of supplying 80,000 bags of fertilisers to farmers in the District which he says is a novelty.

Some of the farmers thanked the government for the intervention which they describe as timely.

Francis Kwadwo Oppong was accompanied on the exercise by Mr. Emmanuel Akuamoah Boateng, (Community Extension Agent, COCOBOD) Mr. Samuel Kambigs, ( CEA/ CODAPEC Coordinator), and some party sympathizers.

Source: Frank Hartmann
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr