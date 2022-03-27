1
Cocoa Health and Extension Division enrolls 1750 farmers unto NHIS

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The Bodi District office of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) has enrolled 1750 farmworkers onto the National Health Insurance Scheme to enable them to access quality and affordable healthcare.

The Bodi District Coordinator of CHED, Mr Maxwell Addai Appiah, said the opportunity is given to the farmworkers also covered any emergency situation in their line of duty.

“It has become necessary for CHED to register the Rehab Farm Hands onto the NHIS platform or renew their expired NHIS cards, to also relieve management of unexpected expenditure during injuries.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Bodi National Health Insurance District office, Nana Gyawu Asante, advised the beneficiaries to always renew their NHIS cards after the expiration date to continue to benefits under the scheme.

