Cocoa farmers need cocoa clinics at the district levels

Cocoa clinics will afford cocoa farmers the needed health care

Correspondence from Western Region

Cocoa Farmers in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality are calling on the government to establish cocoa clinics in the various MMDAs so that farmers can enjoy good health with incentives.



According to the farmers, the cocoa clinics in Ghana are reserved for ‘bigmen’ at COCOBOD but not for the suffering cocoa farmer.



The farmers who spoke to GhanaWeb say anytime they fall sick, they do not get proper healthcare because they sometimes do not have the financial capacity to do so. However, if there are cocoa clinics in their respective districts, it will afford them the necessary healthcare needed.



Speaking in an interview, the Huni Valley District Chief Farmer in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, Nana Thomas Boakye noted that cocoa is the mainstay of the country’s economy but the farmers who are the principal players in the industry have been relegated to the background in the country.



The District Chief Farmer explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government gave some incentives to Ghanaians, especially loans to businessmen to cushion them, free water, and electricity for the city and suburban dwellers during the pandemic. But cocoa farmers in the villages did not get any of these incentives.

In view of this, Nana Thomas Boakye is calling on the government not to allow co-operatives to pay for the cost of fertilizers supplied to them for the 2021 crop season.



This he said will serve as a relief for the farmers too, which will also replace the incentives given to businessmen and the free water and electricity given to urban dwellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He added that roads leading to cocoa growing areas are in a deplorable state and in some cases, no motorable roads at all. Farmers will have to carry the cocoa beans on their heads for a number of miles before they get to the buying centres.



Nana Thomas Boakye appealed to COCOBOD to be in constant touch with the farmers at the grassroots to know their challenges.