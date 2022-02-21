Cocoa industry remains key to economy — GTA boss

Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority

Source: GNA

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority says the cocoa industry remains critical to the local economy.

He, therefore, urged players in the sector to leverage the growing interest of the populace in cocoa products and create more jobs to grow the local economy.



Mr Agyeman said this during the premiering of a movie, “Heroes of Africa” at the Silverbird Cinema to mark the National Chocolate Week celebrations.



The movie showcased the early life of the late Tetteh Quarshie, how he journeyed to Fernando Po and returned to plant cocoa at Akuapem Mampong.



Mr Agyeman said the movie did not only show the sacrifice, commitment and patriotism of Tetteh Quarshie but exhibited Ghana’s arts, culture and heritage.

Matilda Asare, a Kumawood Actress and Executive Producer of the movie, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the movie was to promote cocoa and the exploits of Tetteh Quarshie as part of Ghana’s culture and heritage.



“As a creative people what we can do is to portray our cultures in the movies to the world.”



Alisa Osei-Asamoah, President, Tour Operators Union of Ghana, (TOUGHA), said the movie depicted the reality of the struggles Tetteh Quarshie overcame.



“One lesson I learnt is that God uses people to bless nations, so I believe Tetteh Quarshie was used. Going to Fernando Po, it was not by chance, God wanted something for Ghana,” she added.