Codify royal lineage to avert chieftaincy disputes - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that chieftaincy disputes across the country are becoming a major issue since they are causing the country a lot of resources.



The President indicated that the government has spent a lot of money in some parts of the country to resolve conflicts that have arisen as a result of chieftaincy disputes, asaaseradio.com reports.



Akufo-Addo, who made these remarks at the launch of the Kwahu State Book which gives the lineage of succession for chiefs in Kwahu, said that all royal lineages in the country should follow the example of the Kwaku traditional council and document royal lineages to avert chieftaincy disputes.

“Chieftaincy disputes have become a major issue of concern in Ghana. Government has in recent times, spent huge sums of money to main peace in parts of the country where there are disputes to ensure that fights do not break out.



“The people of Kwahu have launched an initiative called “Kwahu State Book” which is setting out the genealogy of all the royal families and all the stools in the Kwahu state so that in the future, should some controversy arise over the kingship of any of the place in the Kwahu area, the details of the book will settle all matters arising to prevent unnecessary claims.



“I think this codification of royal lineage by the “Kwahu State” is an initiative that all regions in Ghana must emulate so that in the likely event of chieftaincy vacancies as a result of death, in particular, succession issues can be dealt with amicably,” the President said.



Meanwhile, Security Analyst Adib Saani has said that over 300 chieftaincy disputes remain unresolved in Ghana.



According to him, these conflicts, which are currently subdued, can rise with a little trigger to cause the destruction of lives and properties like the ongoing chieftaincy conflict in Bawku and recent clashes in Tamale.

In Tamale, a chief, Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, and four other people were shot during a chieftaincy dispute on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the suburb of Yong Dakpem Yili.



On March 16, 2022, one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku. Five people have also been shot dead in Bawku between May 9 and May 10, 2022.



