Coffee in Ghana and ITC’s intervention

Coffee was introduced to the country in the 18th century. Ghana was a competitive producer for many years but largely abandoned the crop in the 1980s, in part because of the global collapse in the price of coffee. Coffee offers a promising alternative to small farmers

Most coffee grown in Ghana is the Robusta variety which flourishes at lower elevations and warmer temperatures than Arabica. Ghana’s highest points are only about 400 meters above sea level, and it has a warm tropical climate that makes it ideal for growing Robusta Coffee.



Until recently, Ghanaian farmers have lacked the incentive to produce coffee, with a lack of financial or physical infrastructures in place and no real domestic market coupled with no national policy governing operation in the sector although coffee offers a promising alternative to small farmers.



These challenges are exactly what the EU ACP Business Friendly Program through the International Trade Center’s Alliances for Action Program which leverages partnerships to improve livelihoods and strengthen the productive capabilities of smallholder farmers seeks to do.



In Ghana, the program provides firm-level support to Coffee VC actors, and farmer cooperatives through - 1. capacity building trainings on Good Agricultural Practices, harvesting techniques, coffee farm establishment, etc to enhance the productive capacities of farmers. 2. Value addition enhancement through the organisation of workshops on coffee roasting/cupping/coffee shop management and 3. Market development – participation of coffee MSMEs in international coffee fairs for B2B/B2C opportunities.



Notably, growing concerns of the Government on the overdependence on the cocoa sector combined with global demand for coffee have triggered government initiatives with a mandate to diversify crops and boost coffee production in Ghana further validating the timely nature ITCs intervention in the sector.

Focus on Green Initiatives



The International Trade Center (ITC) Alliances for Action Programme in the context of the European Union (EU) and Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) ‘Business Friendly programme’ in partnership with the Coffee Federation of Ghana, Kawa Moka Coffee Company, One Tree Planted and other local partners organized a coffee tree planting exercise in Leklebi, in the Afadjato South District of Ghana.



The activity brought together coffee sector stakeholders and volunteers to plant coffee trees, restore forests, create habitats for biodiversity and promote sustainable environmental practices. The tree planting initiative marked a Global Day of Action leading up to the International Coffee Day celebrated on October 1st for all coffee farmers in Ghana to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate and protect biodiversity.



A total of 3 acres owned and managed by four women were planted with 350 coffee trees, 110 plantain trees, and 8 Ofam trees.