0
Menu
News

Coke and salt do not stop a runny stomach, only helps with rehydration – Cardiologist clarifies

Coke And Salt File photo of coke and salt

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cardiologist, Aba Folson has stated that the idea that drinking coke and sugar as a running stomach remedy is not true even though the mixture plays an important role in the rehydration process.

Speaking on Vodafone’s Healthline Series, she explained that diarrhea is “self-limiting” thus coke and salt will not stop it.

“The coke and salt replace lost fluids and help in rehydration,” she said.

The notion that coke and sugar helps to stop diarrhea has been a popular one, but health experts have not only debunked this claim but also explained why it will not be a good choice due to the presence of caffeine.

Meanwhile verwellhealth.com outlines some natural remedies that will be helpful in treating diarrhea.

Drink Plenty of Fluids

One of the biggest problems with diarrhea is dehydration. This is what leads many people to the emergency room.

Diarrhea causes the body to lose a lot of water and electrolytes it needs to function normally. Electrolytes are minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium that are needed for various bodily processes

It's important to treat dehydration properly. Otherwise, it can become dangerous, especially in young children.

Eat a Bland Diet

It is recommended that bland, low fiber foods should be taken to ease digestive distress. This includes bananas, rice etc…

It is also advisable however to avoid eating or drink foods or beverages that cause gas, such as:

Carbonated drinks, like sodas

Beans

Legumes

Cruciferous vegetables, like cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower

Use Probiotics

Taking probiotics in food or as supplements might help shorten a diarrhea. Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast that are beneficial to your digestive system. Diarrhea can cause you to lose a lot of the healthy bacteria in your stomach and intestines.

You can also watch the last episode of People & Places here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia
Keche Andrew's wife has inspired me to date a younger man - Delay
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: