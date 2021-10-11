Collaborate with your party executives, MP for devt - Kwabena Frimpong to MMDCES

National Secretary for United Patriots of NPP, Kwabena Frimpong

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

Youth activist and a National Secretary for United Patriots of NPP, Kwabena Frimpong has urged newly sworn in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to partner their party executives and Members of Parliament (MP) to chart development for their respective communities/districts.

He noted that such collaboration would help accelerate the rate of development since the Assemblies, Party and the office of the Members of Parliament would be on the same page on the kind of development they would want to see which would aid NPP break the 8-year cycle.



Speaking on the morning show of NET2 TV and Oman FM hosted by Yaw Amofa Boakye, Mr Frimpong said many communities have lagged behind in terms of development due to the acrimony that had been between some MMDCES and MPs or the party across the country.



He said, "disagreements are bound to happen but those at the helm of affairs such as the MMDCES and MPs must be able to settle whatever issues at stake and push for the development of the communities they lead."



Mr Frimpong cautioned both the members of Parliament and MMDCES from seeking to sabotage the efforts of one another like experience prior to elections 2020 which almost cost us both Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



This, he noted will not augur well for the government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He recalled how some Members of Parliament suffered in the 2020 elections just because some MMDCES decided not to work to ensure their retention but campaign or support independent candidates.

The youth activist also noted how some MPs were also seen to be working against the confirmation of some of these MMDCES.



"These issues would be a drawback on development if it continues and charged all MMDCES, the Party and MPs to choose to work together for development in unity", Mr Frimpong cautioned.



Mr Frimpong also added that the NPP possesses the potential of breaking the 8-year term of governance.



This, he explained would be possible with the work rate of MMDCES and MPs of the party.



He rallied all party members to also help in propagating the good policies of the NPP government.



Mr Frimpong said, "with a consistent approach to dealing with the challenges of the country and a decision to fulfil the promises to the Ghanaian people the party would be able to break the 8."