Collaboration needed to implement Cybersecurity Act – Alex Oppong

Oppong says CSOs should not feel left out in the implementation of Act

With collaboration, many Ghanaians will know of the Cybersecurity Act – Oppong



Cybersecurity Act was passed in 2020



The Lead of Capacity Building and Awareness at the Cybersecurity Authority, Alex Oppong has called for collaboration towards the implementation of the Cybersecurity Act.



According to him, without collaboration, it will be difficult to implement the Act across the length and breadth of Ghana.



“The CSOs should not feel left out … engage with us (Cybersecurity Authority), we are happy to collaborate. Because without this collaboration there is no way we are going to cover the sixteen regions in a very short period of time,” he said at the event organised to emphasis the role of Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) in the implementation of the Cybersecurity Act.

He said that with collaboration the implementation of the act is “is going to be systematic" and will eventually be successful.



Oppong added that if more Ghanaians are aware of the act, it will help in propagating it to more people in the country, saying, “if you know about most of the provisions today you will one day speak to your friend and tell them that you are aware of this … If you know that having an indecent image on your phone is a crime you will tell one person and that person tells another person and it will continue.”



Parliament passed the Cybersecurity Act in 2020 which led to the establishment of the Cyber Security Authority to regulate cybersecurity activities in the country.



Also, the act is aimed at protecting Ghana’s information infrastructure as well as the protection of children on the internet.



