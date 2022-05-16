Collapsed building kills two children at Bepoase

File photo of a collapsed building

A building collapse due to torrential rains has led to the death of two children aged 12 and 14 at Bepoase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident has led to five others suffering various degrees of injuries.



As confirmed by an official of the National Disaster Management Organization in the Sekyere South District, George Akwasi Gyempeh, to Asaase News, the incident occurred on Friday, May 13, 2022, at about 11 PM.



“It happened last Friday, around 11 PM; Bepoase is an old settlement with weak buildings. And the victims were in one of such structures with a woman in her 50s and six others, including a pregnant teenager. One person died on the spot, but another had been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but I got information that she was also confirmed dead,” he said.

Emphasising the risk of such accidents in the current season, Mr Gyempeh admonished persons living in dilapidated structures to consider relocating.



“The risk of secondary collapse can’t be ruled out [with the onset of the rains]. We have been telling residents in such structures to relocate or demolish their buildings to avoid such disasters,” he added.



The official noted that three of the victims have so far been discharged while the remaining two remain in the hospital under monitoring.