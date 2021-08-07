Collapsed galamsey pit kills two SHS students at Asiakwa

File photo: The incident occured Thursday August 5,2021

Two students have died in galamsey pit at Akyem Asiakwa in Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern region.

The two victims were a final year student of St Stephen’s Senior High Technical School (STEPSS) in Asiakwa and a continuing student of Begoro Presbyterian Senior High school.



The incident occurred Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the Asiakwa portion of the Atewa Forest Reserve.



Kasapa News has gathered that the two did not return home yesterday.



The police together with the townfolk trekked to the mountainous part of the Atewa Forest reserve where they were believed to have been trapped dead.

The bodies were retrieved Friday afternoon and deposited at Kibi government Hospital morgue.



The search team noticed that a tree which has been dug around toppled and caved the pit on the victims killing them instantly.



Assembly Member for Asiakwa area, Amofa Kwasi confirmed the incident to Kasapa News.



He said the search team were conveying the bodies from the forest at the time.