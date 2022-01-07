Collapsed steel bridge affects economic activities at Asikuma

The residents are appealing to the government to help fix the bridge

A steel bridge that links Mante community, a cocoa growing area to surrounding communities in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district in the Central region has collapsed.

The collapse of the bridge has thus affected economic activities in the area.



Some drivers called on the authorities to fix the bridge urgently because they were unable to transfer foodstuffs to the markets causing the farm produce to rot.



Some of the residents also complained that they had to board vehicles to the bridge and then pick another one from the end of the bridge in order to reach their homes.

Meanwhile, they cried that boarding two separate cars to get to their homes was costly.



They, therefore, appealed to the government to help fix the bridge so that they can go about their normal duties.