Collective effort needed to address environmental degradation

Some of the stakeholders at the durbar to commemorate World Environment Day in Obuasi

At the current rate of environmental degradation being witnessed globally, stakeholders have called for a collective approach to restoring the ecosystem against the looming threat of a triple environmental emergency.

The world is “rapidly reaching the point of no return for the planet” in the face of biodiversity loss, climate disruption and escalating pollution, the UN Secretary-General said in a statement to commemorate World Environment Day.



“For too long humanity has cut down the Earth’s forests, polluted its rivers and oceans, and ploughed its grasslands into oblivion. We are ravaging the very ecosystems that underpin our societies. And in doing so, we risk depriving ourselves of the food, water and resources we need to survive.”



In Ghana, in addition to the loss of huge vegetation cover resulting from man-made activities which have contributed to alarming levels of deforestation, illegal mining activities have heavily polluted most water-bodies in the country.



As AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine joined the international community in recognition of World Environment Day, Senior Manager Environment, Nixon Asante, noted that habitat destruction in the country is the leading environmental challenge.



He observed that the negative effects of ecosystem destruction are far-reaching, given its impact on all aspects of life. However, he said these challenges can be tackled by pursuing an ecological restoration programme. “An ecosystem that is intact provides beneficial goods and services that are key for the survival of humanity and all life forms. Among these services is the food we eat, wood, metals that are used to construct shelter, climate regulation, water purification, recreational environment among others.”

It is because of this that he said all must join hands to take action by pursuing an ambitious project or policy initiative to volunteer for restoration efforts, such as tree planting and clean-up exercises.



The World Environment Day, established in 1972, is an annual event for reinforcing positive environmental action to deepen public awareness of the need to protect, preserve and enhance the environment.



As part of this year’s activities, the Obuasi Mine organised a radio discussion with various stakeholders, created multi-stakeholder platforms to raise awareness of the importance of protecting biodiversity, and initiated an ecosystem restoration action through a tree-planting exercise around some selected schools in Obuasi.



To ensure sustainability and growth of the trees planted, the EPA has committed to monitor and protect the trees’ health through regular visits to the sites.



Speaking at the durbar organised to commemorate the Day, Senior Manager Sustainability, of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, lauded stakeholders for their interest in preserving biodiversity.

He also called for collective action and partnerships among stakeholders to create awareness through constant education on the importance of sustaining efforts, preventing, halting, and reversing the degradation of ecosystems in the various communities.



Mr. Baidoo further reiterated the company’s commitment to its value of respecting the environment, therefore conducting its operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. “AngloGold Ashanti is committed to minimising waste and preventing pollution as a key aspect in living its values, supporting its business goals, and maintaining its social licence to operate,” he said.



The Senior Programme Officer-EPA, Joseph Amoako Addai, urged stakeholders to fundamentally rethink their relationship with the world, natural ecosystem and biodiversity to promote and safeguard a more environmentally responsible world.



The Paramount Queen Mother of Adansi, Nana Adansi Hemaa, urged the community members to help restore ecosystems through an extensive tree-planting exercise in the various communities of Adansi. She charged the public to be mindful of their activities and their consequential effect on the ecosystem and overall well-being of humanity.