Collectively we can break the 8 – Lawyer Sulley Sambian rallies defeated aspirants

Re-elected North East Regional Secretary Lawyer Sulley Sambian.

It would be extremely difficult for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to be able to pursue its agenda of breaking the eight if the party is divided in ranks, this is according to re-elected North East Regional Secretary Lawyer Sulley Sambian.

The private legal practitioner, who is rallying both the victors and the vanquished at the just-ended regional elections of the party, underscored the need for a unity of purpose going into the 2024 polls.



“For me, there are no losers, there are no winners. Our solemn collective agenda is in breaking the eight, and this involves the galvanization of energies. Finally, to the very core of our party, the grassroots, I say “I still dey for 24/7”, he disclosed in a commendation statement to party supporters.



He added “days ago, delegates of the New Patriotic Party of the North East Region, in an annual delegates conference elected regional officers to manage the affairs of the party in the region. I was one of those who had the good fortune of being blessed by the mandate of the people, for which I am eternally appreciative. The first is to thank the almighty God for bringing his prophecy into manifestation. He spoke once but I heard him twice.

Secondly, my profound gratitude to the delegates of the North East Region for making me a repository of your confidence. The profundity of my gratitude lies in the fact that you did not only vote for me, but you did so in such an overwhelming manner, that even the devil cannot dispute the depth of your love for me. I pledge to hold sacred, my side of the social contract!



I must also congratulate the aspirants in my race; you manifested a dimension of sportsmanship that can only be described as rare”



Lawyer Sulley Sambian polled 106 out of 146 votes to emerge victorious at the party’s conference leaving his other two contenders to manage a paltry 40 of the other valid votes left.