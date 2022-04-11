Colleges of Education Non-teaching staff begin indefinite strike today

The action is due to the continuous disregard for the better conditions of service of members

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana will kick-start an indefinite strike effective Monday, April 11, 2022, across all forty-six (46) public Colleges of Education in Ghana.

A statement issued early on by the National Secretary, Samuel Opoku said the move has been necessitated by the continuous disregard for the better conditions of service of its members.



The Association wants the government to fix the Wrong placement of First Degree Holders, Non-payment of migration arrears, Exclusion of payment of Generic Allowances, Partial payment of Office Holding Allowances, and Non-payment of Interim Market Premium Arrears among others.



It would be recalled that a notice to embark on strike was served in January 2022 but could not be carried through due to the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC).



According to the Association, since January 2022, no commitment has been demonstrated to find a solution to the issues raised except for the partial payment of office holding allowances.