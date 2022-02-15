Colleges of Education in crisis – EduWatch

Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare says students have been home for over six months

Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has said that Colleges of Education (CoEs) across the country are in crisis following the conversion of their programmes from three years to four years.



According to him, the government extending the duration of programmes at the training colleges by a year has put a strain on the infrastructure of the colleges, mynewsgh reported.



Kofi Asare said because of the government's inability to expand the infrastructure after extending the duration of the programme, colleges are now forced to run double and triple tracks, which has led to some students staying home for over six months, not knowing when they would be returning to schools.

"Colleges of Education (CoEs) are now running double and triple tracks, the reason some students have been on vacation for about six months without knowing when they are returning to school.



"Even though CoE's were built to run 3-year programmes, the additional infrastructure required to start the 4-year degree programme in 2019 is still not available today, affecting teaching," mynewsgh.com quoted him as saying.



The executive director accused the government of using funds meant to expand the country's educational infrastructure, for other purposes, including debt servicing.



"We are obviously not doing even 20th-century education planning, not to talk of 21st century.



Our colleges have become a den of abandoned projects due to the depleted, securitized and capped GETFund, as some teacher trainees remain on perpetual vacation," he added.