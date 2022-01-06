1
Colleges of Education teachers withdraw service

Tamale College Of Education Entrance to the Tamale College of Education

Thu, 6 Jan 2022 Source: 3news.com

Members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana have withdrawn teaching service starting Thursday, January 6.

The National Council entreated all of its members to comply with this directive.

This action comes on the heels of, among other things, “The failure by the government to implement the 2017-2020 conditions of service as agreed,” a statement said.

Find the notice of strike below:

