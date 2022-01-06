Colleges of Education teachers withdraw service

Thu, 6 Jan 2022 Source: 3news.com
Members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana have withdrawn teaching service starting Thursday, January 6.
The National Council entreated all of its members to comply with this directive.
This action comes on the heels of, among other things, “The failure by the government to implement the 2017-2020 conditions of service as agreed,” a statement said.
Find the notice of strike below:
Source: 3news.com
Related Articles:
- TEWU embarks on nationwide strike due to non-payment of allowance
- KATH theatres in full operation despite strike by anaesthetists
- UTAG strike: NLC can't outsmart university lecturers - Prof Gyampo fires
- TEWU strike: Up your game to reduce burden on us – NLC to govt
- Strikes don’t mean the govt isn’t performing – Labour Commission boss
- Read all related articles