Collins Owusu Amankwah campaigns for E-levy passage

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, is campaigning for the passage of the E-levy.
He is appealing to the Ghanaian public to accept the policy proposal in the 2022 budget.
He explained how the government had grown the economy with an average of 7% before COVID-19.
“Considering COVID-19 devastation on World economies of which Ghana is not exempted calls for drastic measures to support the economy of such shocks E-Levy is one of the key measures of support,” he said.
The government is conducting nationwide town hall meetings to sensitize the general public on the E-levy.
