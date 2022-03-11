0
Collins Owusu Amankwah campaigns for E-levy passage

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, is campaigning for the passage of the E-levy.

He is appealing to the Ghanaian public to accept the policy proposal in the 2022 budget.

He explained how the government had grown the economy with an average of 7% before COVID-19.

“Considering COVID-19 devastation on World economies of which Ghana is not exempted calls for drastic measures to support the economy of such shocks E-Levy is one of the key measures of support,” he said.

The government is conducting nationwide town hall meetings to sensitize the general public on the E-levy.

