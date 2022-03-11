Collins Owusu Amankwah campaigns for E-levy passage

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah

He is appealing to the Ghanaian public to accept the policy proposal in the 2022 budget.



He explained how the government had grown the economy with an average of 7% before COVID-19.

“Considering COVID-19 devastation on World economies of which Ghana is not exempted calls for drastic measures to support the economy of such shocks E-Levy is one of the key measures of support,” he said.



The government is conducting nationwide town hall meetings to sensitize the general public on the E-levy.