Colonel Damoah's name pops up in another tax evasion scandal

Director General of Customs, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah

The Director General of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, has been implicated by the National Security in another case of alleged tax evasion.

In a confidential document reported by Starrfm.com.gh, the then Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, in October 2021, wrote to the Commissioner General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, asking for an investigation into the incident of alleged tax evasion.



Mr Asomani, in the letter, indicated that a team of Customs Intelligence Officers led by one John Agbawu, on October 21, 2022, intercepted two cargo trucks at Dzorwulu, near the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra, with the assistance of National Security operatives.



The team arrested the cargo trucks on suspicion of under-declaration and misdescription of goods.



The officers subsequently escorted the trucks which were coming from the Aflao Border to the Customs Laboratory Division at Airport Roundabout for re-examination.



However, according to the National Security boss, the owners of the goods, who were discourteous towards the arresting officers, allegedly placed a call to Col. Damoah over their arrest.



"It needs stating that, during the interception, the traders were discourteous towards the arresting officers, with one of them allegedly placing a call to Col. DAMOAH, Commissioner of CD-GRA. Subsequently, AGBAWU received a call from one Kojo BONSU, Staff Officer to the Commissioner, instructing him to release the trucks unconditionally," the document said.

The leader of the arresting team is said to have received another call from a Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Adu Kyei, who also issued an instruction for the release of the trucks.







"Additionally, the trader who placed the call to Col. DAMOAH recorded the arresting officers on video, to be forwarded to him.



"Given the implications of this development, particularly those related to tax evasion, on the domestic revenue mobilization efforts of GRA, your outfit is urged to investigate the matter and update this Ministry accordingly," the letter signed by Edward Asomani, who is now the National Security Coordinator added.



This new revelation comes a few weeks after the Office of the Special Prosecutor implicated Colonel Kwadwo Danoah and other officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.



In a report, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said his office recovered GH¢1.074 million from the Company owned by a Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.

The recovered amount was from a shortfall of revenue arising from the issuance of the unlawful customs advance, meant to be duties paid to the state following Labianca's importation of frozen foods.



The aftermath of the OSP's report has seen several calls being made for the dismissal of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Colonel Damoah, on his part, has described the calls for his sanction over the OSP's report as unfounded. He has denied any wrongdoing in the Labianca gate.



Read the full letter by the National Security chief to the GRA Commissioner General below:



1. Reports indicate that a Customs Intelligence team of the Customs—Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (CD-GRA) led by John Agbawu, with assistance from operatives of the Special Monitoring Team (SMT) of the National Intelligence Bureau, on 08/10/2021, intercepted and arrested two cargo trucks at DZORWULU traffic Light, near Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on suspicion of under-declaration and misdescription of goods.



2. Gathered, the trucks, with registration numbers GW 6957 -13 and GT 8502 -16 from AFLAO, upon arrest, were escorted to the Customs Laboratory Division at Airport Roundabout for re-examination.

3. It was revealed, after the re-examination, that a substantial number of goods in the trucks were undeclared and thus, no duties were paid on same. Kindly find attached the list of declared and undeclared goods in the trucks.



4. It needs stating that, during the interception, the traders were discourteous towards the arresting officers, with one of them allegedly placing a to Col. DAMOAH, Commissioner of CD-GRA. Subsequently, AGBAWU received a call from one Kojo BONSU, Staff Officer to the Commissioner, instructing him to release the trucks unconditionally.



5 Further, AGBAWU received another call from Adu KYEI, Deputy Commissioner of Operations, CD-GRA, who also gave similar instructions. Additionally, the trader who placed the call to Col. DAMOAH recorded the arresting officers on video, to be forwarded to him.



6. Given the implications of this development, particularly those related to tax evasion, on the domestic revenue mobilization efforts of GRA, your outfit is urged to investigate the matter and update this Ministry accordingly.



7. Your outfit is further urged to take necessary steps to prevent senior officials from undermining the work of customs officers at the various custom checkpoints across the country.



8. Regards.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







GA/WA