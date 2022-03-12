Come and answer your 170 questions – Captain Smart chases Bawumia

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM’s breakfast show

Bawumia dares Amissah-Arthur to answer 170 questions

Akufo-Addo wins 2016 elections



Captain Smart slams Bawumia over state of economy



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been challenged to answer the 137 questions he once posed to his predecessor Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur regarding the handling of the Ghanaian economy.



Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM’s breakfast show, is demanding answers from Dr Bawumia as he believes the answers could save the economy from its current woes.



Captain Smart requests that Dr Bawumia who in his view is pontificated as an Economic Messiah in the lead up to the 2016 election speak up on the issues he raised on those occasions.

Captain Smart views the set of questions as a secret to unlocking Ghana's economic potential and that the man who crafted them whiles in opposition should be able to implement them now that he is in government.



Quoting portions of the questionnaire, Captain Smart offered that Dr Bawumia got it wrong with some of the figures he mentioned.



“People called them questions but to me they were statements. I want him to come and answer them now. Vice President told the entire country we were looking for only GH33million and that water issues would be resolve. As I speak to you now, we are rationing water.



“He who calls for equity must come with clean hands. We want him to answer these questions for us. He complained about the GDP under Mahama, what’s the GDP now. Whatever goes around, comes around. Mahama experienced Ebola and he is experiencing COVID.



“Economic crisis hit the Kufuor government but he dealt with it because he was sensible. There is oil growth and they claim the economy is growing so why is the dollar rising. The fundamentals are now stronger than the beds of sex workers but still exchange rate is exposing them,” he said on his show.

It will be recalled that in the lead up to the 2016 elections, then Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia outlined some questions which he dared Amissah Arthur to answer.



Bawumia posited on several media and campaign platforms that the questions represented the ills of the management of the economy by the Mahama government and that the answers by Amissah-Arthur could help understand the perceived struggles of the economy.



“I hear this is the Vice President Amissah Arthur’s hometown is that the case? I have been looking for him. He has 170 questions to answer and he has been running away so tell him I came to his hometown and he should answer the 170 questions. There is nowhere to hide again,” he said.