Come and arrest me - Nii Lante Vanderpuye dares Odoi Kwao family

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP, Odododiodio Constituency, has dared the Nii Odoi Kwao family to call for his arrest after revealing that he is a member of the Owoo family.

According to him, he has never dealt with the said Nii Odoi Kwao family and so he is ready for whoever would instigate his arrest.



“I have no relationship with [Nii Odoi Kwao Family]. I have never dealt with them in any way in my life and I was amazed and I laughed when I heard the news that I should be arrested.



“The man speaking is an elderly person and by training, I wouldn’t want to engage them but I am waiting for the arrest,” he said on 3FM while reacting to the news of his arrest.



“The Owoo family has petitioned a series of governments in this country about the Achimota land because they are the allodial owners of the land. Compensations were paid …but not on all the lands. The family also needs a place to lay their heads and as a member of the family, I support the family. I have never gotten anything from the land.



“Where was the Odoi family when the Owoo family petitioned the government?” Nii Lante Vanderpuye queried.



Vanderpuye while explaining his relation with the Owoo family - the claiming to be the allodial owners of the Achimota forest land - said:

“My great grandmother was part of the Owoo family…Naa Kwarley Vanderpuye…Alias Naa Ajiso. She married Nii Owoo and she owned so many lands and houses in Accra…a woman but she was very very rich and industrious. She gave a lot of land for public use.



“There is even one in Pokuasi now in contention in which we are fighting with the Ghana Police Service and we are going back to renegotiate or take our land.”



Background



The Nii Odoi Kwao family, in a press conference on Tuesday, June 7, called for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye after claiming that he is a member of the Owoo family.



“It happened that there is a lawyer called John Adusei who said he is speaking on behalf of the Owoo Family of Osu.



“Secondly, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency in Accra here also spoke that he is part of the petition for the land to be given. We, the Odoi Kwao family, are saying that the purported Owoo Family of Osu to whom the land was purported to have been given, are scammers, they are criminals and therefore they have to be found and prosecuted," the Odoi Kwao family said at a press conference in Accra.