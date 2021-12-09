‘Come and serve me’ – A Plus reacts to GH₵10million defamation suit

Kwame A Plus

A Plus has been sued

He made a defamatory statement against Hassan Zien



Zien has sued for GH₵10million



Kwame A Plus, has reacted to a GH₵10million defamation suit filed against him by lawyers of a Lebanese businessman, Hassan Zien.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the musician cum political activist indicated that if the said court suit is true, then he [the businessman] should come and serve him and stop sharing the writ on social media.



“Hassan, I hear you have sued me. If it's true come and serve me. The honourable court didn't ask you to share it on social media,” A Plus’ post read.

He also launched another attack on the businessman accusing him of being a criminal and threatening the lives of some officers of the Ghana Police Service.



A Plus wrote, “I'm telling you that you are a criminal. I'm exposing your crimes in our country. Instead of suing me for defamation, you have rather run to the court to stop me from exposing your crimes.



“You, that your ungovernable country called Lebanon, can any Ghanaian go there and misbehave like you do in Ghana? An Arab man has approached me that you scammed him $480.000. He is coming to Ghana on Sunday. That is him in suit. By Monday you'll see your smoothness level.



“You forged documents and took a house from some poor Ghanaians when their father died. You are evil!! Hassan. I'll fight for the man's children to get their father's house back! If a judge asks me not to talk about your crimes, including your threat to kill police officers, I'll humbly respect the court’s decision.”



He said, he has worked on the lawyer of the businessman before and if he (the lawyer) doesn’t respect himself, he will take the fight to him.

“You see that your lawyer? He is the first person I worked on before I began the fight with you. And trust me, if he doesn't respect himself errrh, I'll take the fight to him! Is he not the one who was asked to apologise in the case I've attached? A Ghanaian defending a foreigner who has come to our country to threaten to kill our police officers; all because of money. You are surprised I have this publication right?” he quizzed.







Background



Hassan Zein has sued A Plus GH₵10million for defamation.



According to him, A Plus alleged in a Facebook post on December 6, 2021, that, he [businessman] pulled a gun and threatened to kill Ghanaian Police officers somewhere in Accra.

He said, the post of the defendant was a calculated attempt to injure and destroy his hard-earned reputation.



He is, therefore, seeking among others general damages of ten million Ghana cedis (GH₵ 10,000,000.00) and an order directed at A Plus to retract the said defamatory comment and picture through the same medium used in defaming him.



Hassan Zein also wants a perpetual injunction against the defendant from ever defaming him and an order for the payment of exemplary and punitive damages.



The lawyers for the plaintiff further want the Court to order the defendant or his assigns from "publishing, sharing, commenting, re-publishing the malicious, vexatious and defamatory and or libellous comments about Plaintiff/Applicant, on any social or regular media for whatever purposes until the final determination of the instant suit".



What A Plus said about Hassan Zein