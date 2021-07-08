Come and swear by the Quran – Kaaka's wife dares accusers of husband's brother

Sa’adatu Hudu, the wife of Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka

• A brother of Kaaka has been arrested for allegedly being behind the attack on the social activist

• The arrest is based on a testimony by a woman who claims to have witnessed the assault on Kaaka



• His wife however believes his brother in-law is not the person who killed Kaaka



Sa’adatu Hudu, the wife of Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka, the social activist who died last week after an alleged mob attack has dared persons accusing the brother of her late husband as the murderer to prove their testimony by swearing with the Quran.



Mohammed Baba Iddi, a brother of Kaaka has been declared by the police as the person who orchestrated the attack on Macho Kaaka on June 25, 2021 which eventually resulted in his death.



Mohammed Baba is currently in custody assisting the police to unravel the mystery behind the death of the activist.

The position of the police is in partially premised on the testimony of a woman who claims to have witnessed the assault.



The woman as per the police account said that Mohammed Baba attacked his brother and inflicted wounds on him one dawn.



But Sa’ada Hudu is convinced that her brother-in-law is being framed and should not take the fall for the death of her husband.



Giving her account of the events of June 25, Hudu said that Macho Kaaka was murdered by two persons and not one as being proclaimed by the said witness.



She said that she encountered the said woman on the dawn of the incident and the woman could not give her details about the incident.

She rejected talk about the possibility that Kaaka could have been killed as a result of family feud.



“Why are they saying it is my husband’s brother that killed him? When she woke me on the night of the incident, she said that something was happening over there. I pressed her to tell me what was going on but she couldn’t. If she knew what was going, why couldn't she tell me? She could have told me if she knew what was going on.



“There is a woman next door who saw two men and thought they were thieves so it was in the morning of the incident that she got to know they were not thieves but people who brutally assaulted my husband. She is lying. If she believes in her story, she should come and swear by the Quran. My husband had no issue with is brother so that story is not true,” she said.



The death of Kaaka triggered some chaos last week in the community leaving two persons dead and other injured after the military shot at protesting youth. The incident has birthed a ministerial committee of inquiry.



The committee held its second sitting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with some security chiefs giving testimony.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem at the sitting admitted that the police erred with their handling of the issue.



“In the past, we’ve had incidents, anytime they had seen the military, normally they would calm down and some level of peace would have been restored, but this time I think we miscalculated, and we take responsibility for that,” DCOP Adjem said.



“We didn’t anticipate that it would degenerate into shooting. Our objective was first to protect lives and property and to maintain law and order.”



