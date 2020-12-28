Come back home and support us – Asante Mampong Queen Mother to Ghanaians staying abroad

Nana Agyakoma Difie II, is the Queenmother of Asante Mampong

The Queen Mother of Asante Mampong Nana Agyakoma Difie II has begged the natives of Asante Mampong especially those who have traveled to different countries to come back home to support the development of the area.

According to Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Asante Mampong will receive massive improvement if the people support the Traditional Council developmental initiatives.



Speaking in an interview in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo during Kontonkyi Home Coming celebration, Nana Agyakoma Difie II charged all the natives of Asante Mampong to come home to support in Asante Mampong developmental drive.



“Traditional leaders are doing our possible to best including government to initiate more developmental projects in Asante Mampong. It is time our hands come on deck to push the agenda because with the support the people we can develop Asante Mampong” Nana Agyakoma Difie II said.

“I’m appealing to our people to come home whether they are in Ghana or outside Ghana. We can’t build Asante Mampong without them. We will help them to build a life in Asante Mampong”.



Nana Agyakoma Difie II, therefore, cautioned the youth to refrain from drugs.



“The youth are our future and they will inherit us and make Asante Mampong proud. Drugs endanger life and they should desist from such habit”.