Come back to us – Adom-Otchere ‘mocks’ Haruna Iddrisu after calls for his return to the NPP

Paul Adom-Otchere (left), Haruna Iddrisu (right)

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has alleged that some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) want the former minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, to rejoin the party.

According to him, the NPP supporters are not happy with the treatment of Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, by the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He added that the NPP supporters argue that Haruna was an NPP member before he was snatched by a leading member of the NDC, Mohammed Ibn Chambers, and he is welcome if he wants to return to the party.



“Some NPP supporters called me as I was coming into the studio and guess what they said. They said “Haruna Iddrisu has been removed as minority leader, tell him to come back to us.



"They said "Paul didn’t you know that Haruna Iddrisu was with the NDC before he joined the NPP? He was with the NPP before Mohammed Chambers took him to the NDC," Adom Otchere said during his Good Evening Ghana programme, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



The broadcaster went on to play the hit song Lucky Mensah, Old School Girl, which was requested by the NPP supporters.

The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC, with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament, saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. He replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority Leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.

Some MPs of the party have petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to suspend the appointment of the new leadership of the party in Parliament.



The NDC MPs calling for the suspension, including Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (MP for Asawase), Dominic Ayine (MP for Bolgatanga East) and Cletus Avoka (MP for Zebilla), argue that the appointment was not made by any of the party’s decision-making structures but was imposed by just a few people.



IB/BOG