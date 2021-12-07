Come clean on your financial strength – Gomashie to NADMO

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South in the Volta Region has pleaded with the management of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come clean on its financial status.

The MP is of the view that NADMO is seriously broke and cannot manage floods let alone a serious disaster such as tidal waves.



Dzifa Gomashie threw this challenge to NADMO when she spoke to Accra-based Neat FM following Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s announcement that the government has now allotted GHS10 million to feasibility studies for sea defense projects to protect people living along with the coastal belts in the country.



Some 6,000 locals along the coastal belt in the Volta Region were recently displaced by tidal waves.



As a result of the insistence of the Minority in parliament that the disaster be catered to by the government in the 2022 budget, a concession was made to that effect.



Those affected included residents at Ketu South, Anloga, Keta, Blekusu.

Some of the victims recently came out to say NADMO has not been able to provide relief items to them.



According to the MP, the finances of NADMO have been nothing to write home about in the past five years.



She noted that there is nothing in the coffers of NADMO to be tallied since the organization is completely broke.



She said that is why NADMO could not come forth with a feasible plan to evacuate the victims of the tidal waves from the outset.



“The coffers of NADMO are running red under the watchful eyes of the Director-General, Nana Agyemang Prempeh”, she maintained.

The former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said: “I know what I’m talking about about the activities of NADMO in recent times under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



She said leaders from the region had to seek assistance from corporate bodies and private individuals to go to the aid of the victims.



“If NADMO were in good standing, why will we be calling on corporate bodies when a constitutionally mandated organization can handle the matter to satisfaction of the victims as well as the leadership from the region”, she asked.