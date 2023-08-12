Come out and tell us the source of the money to stop the speculation – Opoku Antwi to Cecilia Dapaah

Governance and Leadership Expert, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi

A Governance and Leadership Expert, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, has advised former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, to transparently reveal the source of her finances.

According to a 3news.com report, the expert explained that such a disclosure would effectively put an end to ongoing speculations surrounding the source of her wealth.



“Come out and tell us the source of the money to stop the speculation,” he said.



The call comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) allegedly discovered a total of $590,000 and GH¢2.73 million at Cecilia Dapaah's residence in Abelemkpe.



The OSP's activities were detailed in a writ filed at an Accra High Court on Tuesday, August 8. The court documents indicated that the search and subsequent discovery were part of a corruption-related investigation.



The OSP further highlighted that the cash sums were seized based on reasonable suspicion of their status as potentially tainted property, a measure taken to prevent their concealment.

This was confirmed in a writ filed at an Accra High Court by the OSP on Tuesday, August 8.



The case has been moved to be heard on Thursday, August 17.



