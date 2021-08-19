Come to our aid, Salaga South MP begs feeder roads

Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency , Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima

The Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency in the Savannah Region, Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima, has appealed to the Feeder Roads Department of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to facilitate the rehabilitation of some deplorable roads, leading to farming communities in the Constituency.

According to her, the heavy rainfalls recorded in her constituency have washed away some roads and left others in a terrible state, thus needing fixing.



She mentioned, “the Salaga-Kafaba road, Sawaba junction-Abrumase roads, Salaga-Yayili-Bunkpa road among others need fixing”.



She indicated this year’s rains in the northern parts of the country have resulted in most roads being washed away, hence the need for government to act fast.



“Most of the foods that go to the bigger markets in the Northern and southern sectors of the country come from these communities which face imminent cut-off and if nothing is done about it now, I wonder how they can transport their farm produce to the nearest markets.”

The MP added, “Already these people are lagging behind in terms of their access to health, education, and water and so having their roads cut off will further worsen their plight.”



Earlier this week, the MP facilitated the rehabilitation of the Salaga-Dagbambia road which was washed away by the downpour.



On the Tamale-Salaga-Makango highway, the Member of Parliament appealed to the contractors working on the roads to speed up work to open up the area for economic activities.



This she believes will alleviate poverty amongst the people in the Constituency.