Commercial driver jailed 10 years for pouring acid on lover

Grace Amezando

A commercial driver, Bright Boso, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing harm to his girlfriend, Grace Amezando, by attacking her with acid.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo’s Court after convicting the accused person imposed the sentence which is to be served in hard labour (IHL).



The Court as part of its judgment observed that the victim, Grace Amezando, as a result of the acid attack, suffered serious injuries and would require an urgent surgical procedure in order to save her eyesight to prevent her from going blind.



“I plead with civil society and philanthropic organisations to help fund the surgery cost of the victim is about GHC60,000.00; GHC6,000.00 of which is needed immediately to restore her sight before she goes blind,” Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said in her ruling.



The brief facts of this case according to the prosecution are that the victim Grace Amezando is a 24-year-old woman who used to be in a romantic relationship with the accused Bright Boso, a commercial driver.



The victim cohabited with the accused in a kiosk on undeveloped land in Christian Village, Accra and they have two children.

Sometime in December 2020, Boso, accused the victim of cheating on him with one Gyan who lived in their neighbourhood.



On 11 May 2021, the accused and the victim quarrelled over the same issue and the victim left the house.



She joined a bus heading towards Ashongman Estate but the accused followed her by joining the same bus.



She alighted at the Ashongman Estate last stop and the accused did the same.



He then verbally abused her in public and told her that she was cheating on him because she was beautiful.

Boso threatened her that she would soon look like an old woman.



On 13 May 2021, the accused went to work and returned sometime after midnight (which was about 12:00 am on the 14h of May 2021).



He entered their kiosk, poured an acidic liquid on the victim who was sleeping at the time and stepped out again.



A few minutes after he had stepped out, the victim started feeling burning sensations on her skin and pain in her eye.



The victim run out of the kiosk for help and she was rushed to the hospital and eventually referred to the Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

She suffered an injury to the eye and burns on her face, chest, breasts and two arms.



Upon his arrest, the accused admitted the offence and narrated how after repair work on the battery of his vehicle, he poured some of the acid taken out of his battery and stored it in a container.



He also stated that he poured the acid he had collected on the victim when he returned from work after midnight on 14 May 2021.