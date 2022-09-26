2
Commercial drivers demonstrate over bad roads at Osudoku

Osudoku Demo They said the deplorable road networks are negatively affecting local economy and driving business

Mon, 26 Sep 2022

Scores of commercial drivers and the people of Osudoku in the Shai Osudoku district this morning, Monday, 26 September 2022, are demonstrating their displeasure over the deplorable road network state from Akuse Junction to Akuse township, Asutsuary to Osuwem and Volivo.

According to them, the deplorable road networks are negatively affecting the local economy and driving business downwards.

They are, therefore, appealing to the government to fix the bad roads in the Osudoku enclaves.

The leaders of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union - Asutsuary to Somanya, Osuwem, and Volivo said they have petitioned Shai-Osudoku District Assembly even to reshape the gulley road networks, but nothing has been done.

They said they have no option but to embark on a peaceful protest to draw attention to their demand.

