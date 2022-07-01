Commercial drivers in Dormaa Central relocated to new lorry terminal 

Taxis parked at the lorry station

Source: GNA

The Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly has relocated more than 700 commercial drivers of different transport unions to a newly constructed lorry terminal located near the local Volta River Authority Office, off the Nkrankwanta road at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The exercise was led by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive and a team of officials from the Municipal Assembly with support of the leadership of the transport unions.



They ensured that the relocation and space allocation processes for the drivers and traders were conducted in an orderly manner.



Assistants have been deployed at the new lorry terminal to direct passengers who might not be familiar with the place to be able to locate the stations of their destinations.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr Ouattara thanked Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area for allowing for the land originally allocated as site for parks and gardens to be converted for that purpose.



He said the relocation was to ease traffic congestion usually experienced at the old lorry station and to allow for space and convenience to start the re-construction works to commence on the old lorry station.



Mr. Ouattara said a grand inauguration of the new lorry terminal would be done soon, adding that part of the funds from the Ghana Secondary City Support programme spent on the construction of the new terminal would be used for upgrading the old lorry station too.

He assured that road signs would be installed along the Dormaa-Ahenkro-Nkrankwanta road to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians.



Nana Asamoah Yeboah, the Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), local branch, commended the government for the provision of the facility and announced that a task force had been set up to apprehend 'waawaa' drivers (drivers without stations) drivers for the safety and security of passengers.



He said those drivers did not belong to any of the transport unions like the GPRTU or the Progressive Transport Owners Association (ProTOA) and therefore operated without a particular lorry station from Sunyani-Berekum-Kyeremasu to Dormaa-Ahenkro and back.



Nana Yeboah warned culprits risked being fined between GhC400.00 for taxis and GhC600.00 for Ford and 207 Benz buses.



He added the unions’ leadership were working to streamline activities of tricycle ‘pragyia’ riders who operated from various locations in the Dormaa-Ahenkro town up to the new terminal to ensure prevalence of sanity.