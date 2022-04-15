Commercial drivers up in arms against Kwahu chiefs over escort charges

Escort charges

Some commercial drivers in the Kwahu municipality of the Eastern Region are up in arms against chiefs in the Kawhu Traditional Council over their decision to charge for escort during the Easter festivities.

As per the escort charges, drivers will be given dispatch services to navigate traffic gridlock during the Easter festivities in the Kwahu enclave.



Per the initiative car owners who desire the service are to pay GHS 50 while corporate organizations are to pay GHS100.



Mr Isaac Osei, a local reporter at Kwahu told the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra FM, Thursday, April 14, 2022, that the initiative was an arrangement the chiefs in the Kwahu enclave had with a private company by the name Dotcom Events as part of the management of traffic during the festivities.



According to him, drivers who purchase the stickers will be offered escort service when there is heavy traffic during festivities.



The sticker when purchased is expected to last for three days and the proceeds will be shared among the Kwahu Traditional Council, the private company, and the various Municipal Assemblies in the Kwahu enclave.

They are to share it by 20 percent each.



The escort service has ruffled the feathers of commercial drivers in the Kwahu enclave.



They are contesting that they have been driving in the area for all these years and if there is Easter around for them to cash in on the situation, the chiefs with the help of the company are offering escort services to drivers to beat the traffic for passengers not to patronize their services.



An individual has, however, petitioned the Transport Minister to halt the process.