Commercial shops taking over transport terminals worrying – Nii Lante

The situation of bus terminals

The Ranking Member on the Local Government and Rural Development Committee of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has raised some concerns about the act of commercial shops taking over various transport terminals across the country.

The Ranking member noted that bus terminals and city management need planning to avoid congestion.



He added that the situation of people taking over the bus terminals and erecting concrete shops for rent is worrying, to say the least.



He maintained that this causes massive congestion in many of the terminals across the country.



“Today, Metro Mass Transit buses are seen loading in the street because the terminals have been taken over by commercial shops, Trotro buses are doing the same by loading in the street because the terminals have been taken over by commercial shops,” he lamented.



According to the Ranking Member, the situation of the commercial shops is creating congestions in many of the terminals across the country.



The former Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development under former President John Dramani Mahama raised this observation on the floor of Parliament in response to the transport minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah's revelation that the Ministry is expecting an additional 600 new buses for the Metro Mass Transport Limited.

The Odododiodiooo Member of Parliament in the Greater Accra Region further expressed worry over where these yet-to-be-purchased buses are going to park as many of the terminals across the country have been taken over by commercial shops.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye also said even though the Local Assemblies generate some revenue from the establishment of these shops in the various transport terminals, it will be a lot more beneficial if the transport yards are sanitized.



He called on the District Assemblies to do some periodic maintenance of the terminals.



He was quick to say the situation of lack of maintenance has arisen because of the removal of transport from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to the Transport Ministry.



He added that no market in the country will survive without a transport terminal hence the need for the decision to be reversed.