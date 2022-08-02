Commercializing ‘wee’ for good uses epochal – Gabby

Leading Member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has thrown his weight behind commercializing cannabis popularly referred to as "wee" for beneficial uses.

According to him, the initiative if accepted will serve the country well.



In a series of tweets on August 1, Gabby expressed his disappointment in a recent slim majority ruling of the Supreme Court which said the law on licenses to grow cannabis in small-scale quantities for medicinal and industrial purposes in the country was unconstitutional.



He was however optimistic that a review of the case would see the apex reverse it decision.



“A disappointing decision, in my view, and I am not alone. Thankfully, it was a 4:3 split decision. We hope and should be confident that a review application, if filed, will be successful. The issue of commercialising cannabis for good uses is epochal.



"It is, however, important to note that the Court did not make a moral pronouncement on cannabis but had procedural issues with the application of the law in conformity with the Constitution,” Gabby tweeted.

The Supreme Court in a 4-3 majority decision on July 28, ruled that it was unconstitutional for a section of the Narcotic Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) to allow for license to be granted for the cultivation of small quantities of cannabis for industrial and medicinal use.



State-owned graphic.com.gh reports that the seven-member panel of the apex court held that Section 43 of Act 1019 was not in tandem with Article 106 of the 1992 Constitution, which spells out the processes a bill must go through before it is passed into law by Parliament, and was therefore null and void.



It will be recalled that Ghana in 2020 joined other African countries to initiate processes to begin commercializing the production of cannabis following the passage of Narcotic Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019)



Section 43 of Act 1019 stated that, “the Minister, on the recommendation of the Commission, may grant a licence for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3% THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed or for medicinal purposes.”



