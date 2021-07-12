Committee resumes sitting on Ejura shooting

A relative of Kaaka is likely to appear before the committee today despite boycott

The Justice George Kingsley Koomson Committee will today resume sitting to continue its probe into circumstances that led to the shooting of protestors in Ejura in the Ashanti Region following the murder of social activist and #FixTheCountry campaigner, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka.

Today will be the fifth day of sitting since the three-member committee began its probe on Tuesday, July 6.



11 witnesses have so far appeared before the committee to testify including the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP David Agyeman Adjem, the Ejura Municipal Police Commander, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, Lieutenant Colonel Kweku Ware Peprah of the military, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura Mohammed, some journalists among others.



3news.com gathers the family of Murtala Mohammed, one of the deceased, will likely appear before the committee to testify after an initial threat to boycott the sittings.

Family of Kaaka have however served notice that they will not appear before the committee to testify because of various reasons including what the family terms as a digression on the part of the committee.



