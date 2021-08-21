Committee set up to investigate death of Covid-19 patient who escaped from admission

Paul Okine was found dead near the Hospital’s Nurses Quarters

The Western Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has set up an investigative committee to look into the death of a coronavirus patient who escaped admission from the Treatment Centre of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) on Thursday.

Paulus Okine, who was referred to the Centre from the Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department at about 7:00pm on Wednesday, August 18, was seen by security officers scaling the walls of the Centre the next day.



But he warned a security officer who questioned his move.



He was later found dead near the Hospital’s Nurses Quarters.



The Regional Director of GHS, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, in a letter of appointment onto the investigative committee, wants the clinical status of the patient verified at the time of admission.

He also wants determined the circumstances that led to the patient’s escape from admission.



The third term of reference is to determine the circumstances leading to his death and, finally, make recommendations to management on measures to avert the recurrence of such incident in the future.



The committee is expected to present its report by Friday, August 27.