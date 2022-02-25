Common sense has prevailed – Ofosu Kwakye on police rescinding Nigel Gaisie's invitation

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu has stated that common sense has been applied following a decision by the Ghana Police service to rescind its invitation to the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie.



According to the former deputy minister, the police in the first place should not have invited the controversial prophet over some prophecies he issued during a watchnight service on December 31, 2022.

"Hearing that common sense has prevailed and the Ghana Police Service has rescinded its invitation to Nigel Gaisie. There should have been no invitation in the first place,” he stated in a Twitter post.



Describing the actions of the police as an overzealous attempt to regulate speech and prophecy, Felix Kwakye Ofosu called on the police to back down on such a venture.



“They must back off from this overzealous path of seeking to regulate speech and even prophesy,” he added.



GhanaWeb on February 23 reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had received an invitation from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The invitation by the police according to GhanaWeb sources was in relation to some prophecies issued by the man of God during his end of year Watch Night service held on December 31, 2021.



Prophet Nigel was expected to report to the CID headquarters in Accra on Monday, February 28, 2022, to answer questions on his prophecies.



However, a February 24, 2022 statement issued by Prophetic Hill Chapel indicated that the invitation by the police has been cancelled.



This according to the church was communicated to them via a telephone call from the CID Headquarters.

“Elders, board members and the entire management of the Prophet Hill Chapel sincerely wish to inform all members, the Body of Christ and the larger Ghanaian populace that the planned Monday 28th February appearance of Senior Prophet Nigel Gaisie at the Police Headquarters has been cancelled.



"In the afternoon of Thursday 24th February, our Senior Prophet received a telephone call from the CID Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service indicating that further instructions have come for them to stand down the invitation,” part of the statement read.



It further reiterated that their leader, Prophet Nigel Gaisie would not do anything to compromise the peace and security of the country.



“We reiterate that Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a responsible citizen of Ghana and will not do anything or say anything to undermine the peace and security of this country. As a Prophet of God, he is committed to the building of a cohesive society,” the statement added.

Background



The police service in a statement ahead of last year’s 31st December watch night service, issued a stern warning to Men of God to desist from prophecies that will cause fear and panic.



Citing the country’s laws, it said that, “it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.”



It also noted that persons found to be on the wrong side of this law could be liable to a 5-year term of imprisonment.