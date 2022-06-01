Common sense should tell us that MPs should not be appointed ministers - Konadu

Founder and leader of the NDP, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

The founder and leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, is advocating for an amendment to the 1992 Constitution.

She wants the constitution to be amended to ensure proper checks and balances within government structures.



In her view, the section of the constitution that allows the president to elect members of parliament as ministers, thus making them part of the executive arm of government, is flawed.



She explained that the process defies the concept of separation of powers.

Addressing the media and executives of the NDP at the party's head office in Accra on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, she said, "You cannot have people of parliament becoming Ministers, so I remember writing a memo to the group putting out the constitution.



"I got insults. But common sense tells me that you cannot mix the two. One should be independent of the other, so you can check each other and make sure things are being done right."