Commonwealth Hall dissociates itself from clashes on UG campus

The Commonwealth Hall Junior Common Room (JCR) has refuted accusations of engaging in acts of violence with Sarbah Hall on the University of Ghana (UG) campus as reported in the media.

“We will like to state unequivocally that Commonwealth Hall has not engaged in any such act of violence and hereby condemn any attempt by any office or media house to put the Hall’s name into disrepute,” the Commonwealth Hall JCR President, Paul Anim Inkoom stated in a disclaimer.



He said the Hall prides itself as a citadel of excellence and does not condone any form of violence of which the said incidence is no exception.



The Commonwealth Hall also commends the security agencies for their swift intervention to bring the situation under control.



The clashes that started Friday night and extended into the early hours of Saturday led to the stealing of a bust of John Mensah Sarbah, situated outside the Mensah Sarbah Hall.

According to information, some students have been picked up by the Legon Police.



