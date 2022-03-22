Commonwealth-Sarbah Hall Clash: Act within confines of the law – Chief Superintendent advises students

One of the vandalished cars in the Commonwealth-Sarbah Hall Clash

Chief Superintendent at the Airport Divisional Police command, Bismarck Agyapong has urged students at the University of Ghana to act within the confines of the law at all times.

Mr. Bismarck Agyapong made this call while speaking on the violent clash between members of the Commonwealth Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall at the University of Ghana.



Speaking to UniversNews, he stated that students who flout the law should always be ready to face the consequences of their actions.



“I will urge the students to always act within the confines of the law because anything contrary to the law , the security will not sit down for things to get out of hand.



"Students should ensure brotherliness, friendliness, and moral spirit during sports rather than thinking of evil to anyone or anything,” he said.



Mr. Bismarck Agyapong added that the law will deal with anyone who causes destruction and vandalizes properties on the university’s campus.

“We should be sure that every action we take will have consequences and if the action you took resulted in the damage of someone’s property or harm to a person, you know we have laws in the land which will deal with you,” he added.



Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Clash



Around 7 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022, some residents of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls were seen pelting pieces of bricks and other materials at each other on the Mensah Sarbah Cres., a stretch between the SRC Union building and Mensah Sarbah Hall.



Univers News gathered that the incident ensued following a Volleyball semi-final match between players from the two halls.



It is unclear what triggered the fight after Vandals beat their closest rival, Vikings in the Saturday evening game.

Two cars, a Hyundai Elantra and KIA Soul were damaged during the incident.



Owners of the two damaged cars, during the violent clash, lodged a complaint at the Legon Police station.



Mr. Sappor, owner of a Hyundai Elantra car said he was amazed to return and see his car in a ‘deplorable and damaged state’ after the incident.



Among others, the windscreen, three windows, and the back glass of the Hyundai Elantra were severely damaged.



The University of Ghana Sports Directorate has also suspended the ongoing Inter Hall-Games with immediate effect due to the clash.