Commonwealth-Sarbah Hall Clash : Four more suspects invited to Legon Police Station for questioning

One of the vandalished cars in the Commonwealth-Sarbah Hall Clash

Four students have been invited to the Legon Police Station for questioning as part of investigations into the clash between members of Mensah Sarbah Hall and Commonwealth hall on March 5, 2022.

This is according to the Chief Superintendent at the Airport Divisional Police Command, Bismarck Agyapong who revealed that the suspects were from the Mensah Sarbah Hall.



This however follows the earlier arrest and release of one ‘Zygod’ who was a member of the Commonwealth Hall and was believed to have been involved in the clash.



“On Monday we were able to get one person from the information we gathered. One person was identified with an image.



"Through that process, we were able to get four more suspects also to be cautioned. All these people are coming from Mensah Sarbah hall and we have other suspects who would be reporting for commonwealth Hall. It has led to the invitation of four other suspects.



The suspects are cooperating with police, witnesses are also helping a lot, with their support we’d be able to unravel everything that happened and get to the bottom of the matter. So, so far that’s what we’ve been able to do,” he said.

The Chief Superintendent also added that the police have had meetings with the Heads of the various halls to promote cordial relationships among their members.



“We have started processes already. We’ve had a meeting with some hall masters and we are following up with the student body of commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall. We’ve discussed a lot of things including how to maintain cordial relationships among them,” he added.



Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Clash



Around 7 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022, some residents of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls were seen pelting pieces of bricks and other materials at each other on the Mensah Sarbah Cres., a stretch between the SRC Union building and Mensah Sarbah Hall.



UniversNews gathered that the incident ensued following a Volleyball semi-final match between players from the two halls.

It is unclear what triggered the fight after Vandals beat their closest rival, Vikings in the Saturday evening game.



Two cars, a Hyundai Elantra and KIA Soul were damaged during the incident.



Owners of the two damaged cars, during the violent clash, lodged a complaint at the Legon Police station.



Mr. Sappor, owner of a Hyundai Elantra car said he was amazed to return and see his car in a ‘deplorable and damaged state’ after the incident.



Among others, the windscreen, three windows, and the back glass of the Hyundai Elantra were severely damaged.