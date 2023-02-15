1
Commonwealth students secure restraining order against UG’s new residential policy

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some Commonwealth Students of the University of Ghana have secured a restraining order from an Accra High court against the University authorities from implementing the new residential policy decision affecting all continuing students of Commonwealth Hall.

“The status quo of the residential status of all continuing students of Commonwealth Hall, University of Ghana, should be maintained as it used to be before the 26th October 2022 decision was taken, said the court order.

Per the order, “the Defendant herein is hereby restrained either by itself or its officers, assigns, privies, agents, workmen or anybody working under the Defendant’s instructions from implementing the decision of the Defendant’s Residence Board meeting held on 26th October 2022,”

The order secured from the high court, Commercial Division, in Accra is to last until the final determination of the case.

