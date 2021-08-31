Communicate the achievements of Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians – Dr Afriyie to NPP members

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduasi-Asokore

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, has charged members of the governing NPP to propagate the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for Ghanaians to know the good works the government is doing.



He said, if the party members fail in communicating the achievements of the President to Ghanaians, nobody will do that.



Dr Afriyie further indicated that in breaking the eight, there must be unity within the rank and file of the party.



“We must respect the constitution of the party, we won’t allow anybody to do anything anyhow. All the delegates should be ambassadors so that their activities will bring people to the party,” he told journalists after he commissioned some projects within his constituency.

Touching on the developmental works he has been able to for his constituents, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie noted that, he will soon inaugurate some classroom blocks he has been able to build for his constituents in order to develop the teaching and learning of the school children within his constituency.



“We will be inaugurating a six-unit classroom block that has been built for those in Asokore Zongo, we have been able to complete the asphalting of the major roads within the constituency and we will be opening it up. We will be inaugurating the small-town water project which has been completed to serve about six towns….” Dr Afriyie said.



He is of the view that there are so many ongoing projects within the various constituencies but they have been left without Ghanaians knowing what the government is doing.



“I am asking every NPP member to start speaking to our issues, otherwise the opposition NDC will be lying to Ghanaians just as Allotey Jacobs did and he is now apologizing,” Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie stressed.



