Communications Minister incurs wrath of Public Accounts Committee

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation

Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has found herself in the bad books of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament for her absence on Friday, June 25 contrary to her hitherto punctuality in appearing before it.

On the Committee’s second day of sitting when she was supposed to be present to answer questions as regards her Ministry’s expenditure for year ending 2017, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful had to delegate the Chief Director of her Ministry rather.



“Honorable Chair, Honorable Minister send her apologies,” Magdalene Apenteng said.



“She called me while we started and said she had to attend to a meeting that His Excellency has asked her to do.”



The Ablekuma West Member of Parliament (MP) had informed the Committee of her presence following a surcharge imposed on the Ministers of Roads and Works and Housing for failing to appear on the first day of sitting on Thursday, June 24.

Chairman of the Committee James Klutse Avedzi had a message for the Minister through Mrs Apenteng.



“Kindly communicate to the Minister that we are not happy,” the Ketu North MP stressed.



“We know she is one of the ministers who do appear anytime we call them but today she didn’t treat us well. Tell her we are not happy about it.”