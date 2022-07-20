Communique issued by the western regional youth wing of NDC at a regional youth retreat at Wassa Akropong

The party was told to pay attention to the grassroots

Source: Mustapha Iddrisu, Contributor

Western Regional Youth Wing led by George Dadzie Junior held a Regional Youth Retreat over the weekend. Leaders of the Regional Youth Wing, Members of Regional Working Committee, Constituency Youth Organizers and their Deputies as well as representatives of Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) participated in the Retreat on Saturday, 16th July, 2022 to review their activities of our tenure of office.

The retreat amongst other things looked at the successes, challenges and prospects of the Regional Youth Wing. Constituency Youth Organizers gave updates on success stories including comparative Analysis between 2016 and 2020 results, logistics and resource allocation, challenges facing the Constituency Youth Wing and Prospects as well as the way forward.



Those who graced the occasion include Lawyer George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer, Ruth Delah Seddoh, a Deputy National Youth Organizer, Nana Kojo Toku, the Regional Chairman, Gladys Agyin, the Regional Women Organiser, and Richard Kirk-mensah , the Regional Communication Officer.



The Host was the Member of Parliament of Amenfi East, Hon. Nicholas Amankwah and the Constituency Youth Organizer, Raymond Nana Ebbah. The rest were Emmanuel Okai Mintah, Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Eric Dadson, the Central Regional Youth Organizer and Ebenezer Essien, the Deputy Regional Communication Officer, etc.



The retreat was chaired by Nana Toku, the Regional Chairman. The retreat ended with a number of resolutions:



1. The youth wing reaffirms its unflinching support for the social democratic agenda of the NDC as the viable ideological orientation to resolving the myriad of problems that have bedeviled this country. And that self-aggarandisement associated with the Property Owning Democratic Agenda has no place in Ghanaian politics.

2. The party's performance in the Western Region was satisfactory, winning eight (8) parliamentary seats in 2020 from four (4) seats. We want to underscore the point that this feat could have been achieved without the significant role of the youth wing.



3. They also expressed confidence in the work of the eight (8) Members of Parliament from the region. The youth urge them to continue to defend the interest of the masses in parliament. We salute our gallant Members of the NDC Group in parliament.



4. The Western Regional Youth Wing has resolved to work extra hard in conjunction with all stakeholders to increase our parliamentary strength from eight (8) to fourteen (14) in the 2024 general elections. We shall ensure that the parliamentary seats of NPP is reduced to three (3) out of the seventeen (17) in the region.



5. The Western Regional Youth Wing believes that the youth wing is the engine to the success of the party in the forthcoming elections. They, therefore, call for attention to be paid to the youth wing by all stakeholders and resources provided to the grassroots of the party to enable them to deliver a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections. It also reiterates the importance of youth working committees at the branch, Constituency and Regional levels, calling their effective use in the grassroots mobilization of members.



6. On the issue of the forthcoming elections of branch executives, the Regional Youth Wing emphasizes the need to elect competent people to man the activities of the polling stations across the country. We appeal to the youth of the party to get themselves ready for leadership roles at all levels of the party. As a basic unit of the party, the NDC should resolve to make the branches ready to deliver an emphatic mandate to the party in the 2024 general elections.

7. We stand in solidarity with the suffering people of Ghana and call on the Nana Akufo Addo government to work hard to ameliorate the excruciating economic hardships in the country. The worsening economic condition is a result of your ineptitude, maladministration and extravagance. The strain on the national economy is unprecedented in the history of Ghana. Something must therefore be done immediately to halt the cost of living crisis in the country.



8. We request the Akufo Addo-led administration to, as matter of urgency, reconstitute "the Economic Management Team and find a suitable Chairman to replace Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has proven helpless in the face of daunting economic challenges. The Youth Wing also supports the call by John Dramani Mahama for Mr. Ken Ofori Atta to resign as the Minister of Finance or be given the sack by the president.



9. The Western Regional Youth Wing appeals to all young members of the party to take an active interest of the forthcoming internal elections and take up positions at the branches, constituencies, regions and national level. Arise Ghana Youth for your country!



The Western Regional Youth Wing also used the opportunity to award certificates to our hard-working Constituency Youth Organizers, Deputy Constituency Youth Organizers, Regional TEIN Coordinators and Members of the Regional Youth Working Committee for their dedication and commitment to the sustenance and growth of NDC in the Western Region.



Citations were presented in honour of three distinguished personalities: Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a founding member of NDC, Lawyer George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer and Mr. Raymond Nana Ebbah, Amenfi East Constituency Youth Organizer for their meritorious service and support to the Regional Youth Wing. Other awards will follow soon.