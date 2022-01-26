Communities appeal for support to open a pre-school

The community lacks an early childhood development centre

Source: GNA

The residents of Dalinpuozu and Zowayel communities in the Wa West District have appealed to the government, benevolent individuals, and Non-governmental Organisations to support them to open an early childhood learning centre.

Madam Nyuur Dery, a resident of the Dalinpuozu community, acknowledged the importance of early childhood education to a child’s development, but said their children were deprived of their right to early childhood education as the only school in the area was far from the community.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the community, she expressed hope that opening a pre-school in the community would be of tremendous benefit to their children.



"Look at these children roaming here, they are supposed to be in school, but they can't walk from here to Bankpama every day.



“They will go today and tomorrow they will tell you they are tired so they won't go, but if the school is here you can send the child and come back to do your farm work," she explained.



Mr. James Awula, the Assembly Member of the area, said he had initiated a process to open a pre-school to help cater for the educational needs of pre-school children in the communities and called for benevolence from others to achieve that.

According to him, the children in the community had to trek more than three kilometers daily to Bankpama to access education, and the pre-school children in those communities could not cover that distance.



"I have had meetings with the Dalinpuozu and Zowayel communities, and we have started contributing towards the school. Our major problem is the roofing sheets and wood."



He said the communities were also considering starting primary one to primary six in the area, to help encourage the children who dropped out of school due to the distance.



"We want to have from P1 to P6 here so that when the child is getting to Junior High School he or she will be mature enough to walk to Bankpama," he indicated.



Mr. Awula also observed that the Bankpama Primary School block was in a dilapidated state, with its windows and doors broken, and appealed to the district assembly to renovate it to save it from imminent collapse.